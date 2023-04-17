MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $113.18.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of MasTec from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of MasTec from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of MasTec from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MasTec in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of MasTec stock opened at $88.39 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.31. MasTec has a 12-month low of $62.36 and a 12-month high of $103.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 210.46 and a beta of 1.37.

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 8.30%. On average, analysts forecast that MasTec will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its stake in MasTec by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 10,051 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in MasTec by 0.3% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 39,454 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its holdings in MasTec by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 13,630 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in MasTec by 0.9% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,124 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV raised its holdings in MasTec by 0.3% in the third quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 40,104 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance, and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

