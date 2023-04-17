MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Shares Sold by Legacy Advisors LLC

Legacy Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,586,590 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 241,106 shares during the period. MasTec comprises approximately 24.8% of Legacy Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Legacy Advisors LLC owned approximately 2.02% of MasTec worth $135,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of MasTec by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,281 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in MasTec by 139.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 48,537 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,228,000 after acquiring an additional 28,295 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in MasTec by 121.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,126 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in MasTec by 97.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 30,573 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after acquiring an additional 15,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in MasTec by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,037 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after acquiring an additional 10,310 shares in the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTZ opened at $88.81 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 210.46 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.50. MasTec, Inc. has a one year low of $62.36 and a one year high of $103.50.

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.02. MasTec had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Equities research analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of MasTec from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of MasTec from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of MasTec from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. Craig Hallum cut shares of MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of MasTec from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.18.

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance, and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

