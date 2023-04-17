MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) Short Interest Update

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 674,200 shares, an increase of 43.4% from the March 15th total of 470,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 202,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

MasterCraft Boat stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.09. 18,254 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,841. The company has a market capitalization of $517.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.32. MasterCraft Boat has a 1 year low of $18.49 and a 1 year high of $35.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.88.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $159.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.83 million. MasterCraft Boat had a return on equity of 67.61% and a net margin of 7.66%. On average, analysts anticipate that MasterCraft Boat will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial raised their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded MasterCraft Boat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.60.

In related news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 335,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total transaction of $11,487,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,473,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,439,115.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCFT. Coliseum Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 1,808,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,092,000 after buying an additional 138,206 shares during the period. Divisar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,213,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,852,000 after buying an additional 130,333 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 890.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 121,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after buying an additional 108,909 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 372,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,165,000 after purchasing an additional 105,300 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,689,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of boats. It operates through the following segments: MasterCraft, Crest, NauticStar, and Aviara. The MasterCraft segment offers recreational performance boats used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing activities and general recreational boating under product brands, such as MasterCraft.

