Mayur Resources Ltd (ASX:MRL) Insider Sells A$278,463.63 in Stock

Mayur Resources Ltd (ASX:MRL – Get Rating) insider Craig Ransley sold 1,371,742 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.20 ($0.13), for a total value of A$278,463.63 ($184,413.00).

Craig Ransley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 3rd, Craig Ransley sold 500,000 shares of Mayur Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.22 ($0.15), for a total value of A$110,000.00 ($72,847.68).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50.

Mayur Resources Company Profile

Mayur Resources Ltd, an investment holding company, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral resources. The company operates through Cement and Lime, Iron and Industrial Sands, Coal and Power, and Renewables segments. The Cement and Lime segment includes limestone; and the Central Cement and Lime Project.

