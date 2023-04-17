McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target Raised to $315.00

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $304.00 to $315.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the fast-food giant’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.20% from the stock’s previous close. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for McDonald’s’ Q3 2023 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $263.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on McDonald’s from $293.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $293.52.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of MCD traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $288.47. 844,162 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,671,509. The firm has a market cap of $211.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.56, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s has a 12-month low of $228.34 and a 12-month high of $290.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $271.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $266.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 120.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s will post 10.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total transaction of $1,030,606.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,271,978.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other McDonald’s news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total value of $1,030,606.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,271,978.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total value of $370,554.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 308 shares in the company, valued at $81,755.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,122 shares of company stock worth $2,177,681 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Bremer Bank National Association grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 8,385 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,345,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 18.5% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 237 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.8% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 4,758 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.7% in the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,249 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO lifted its position in McDonald’s by 0.5% during the first quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 7,593 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 66.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About McDonald’s

(Get Rating)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.