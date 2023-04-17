MDxHealth SA (NASDAQ:MDXH) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

MDxHealth SA (NASDAQ:MDXH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 76,700 shares, an increase of 34.8% from the March 15th total of 56,900 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 182,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

MDxHealth Trading Up 2.1 %

MDXH stock traded up $0.07 on Monday, reaching $3.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,630. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.72. MDxHealth has a 12-month low of $2.47 and a 12-month high of $10.95. The firm has a market cap of $55.22 million, a PE ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.59.

MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.35). MDxHealth had a negative return on equity of 218.20% and a negative net margin of 118.86%. The business had revenue of $12.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.76 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that MDxHealth will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Mvm Partners, Llc bought 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $4,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 45,504,584 shares in the company, valued at $182,018,336. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MDxHealth stock. MVM Partners LLC acquired a new position in MDxHealth SA (NASDAQ:MDXH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 916,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,954,000. MDxHealth makes up approximately 2.0% of MVM Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. MVM Partners LLC owned approximately 5.63% of MDxHealth at the end of the most recent quarter. 12.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on MDxHealth from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. William Blair assumed coverage on MDxHealth in a research note on Friday, March 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on MDxHealth from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th.

MDxHealth SA, a commercial-stage precision diagnostics company, provides urologic solutions in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Spain, Poland, Italy, rest of European Union, and internationally. Its novel prostate cancer genomic testing solutions are SelectMDx, a non-invasive urine test; and ConfirmMDx, an epigenetic test, which provide physicians with a clinical pathway to identify clinically prostate cancer while minimizing the use of invasive procedures that are prone to complications.

