MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) Given New C$26.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$22.00 to C$26.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MEGEF. TD Securities increased their price target on MEG Energy from C$20.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. CIBC decreased their price target on MEG Energy from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on MEG Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered MEG Energy from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.71.

MEG Energy Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:MEGEF opened at $17.63 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.15 and its 200 day moving average is $14.71. MEG Energy has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $19.90.

About MEG Energy

MEG Energy Corp. engages in the production of in situ thermal oil. Its projects include Cristina Lake and Surmont. The company was founded by William J. McCaffrey, Steve Turner and David J. Wizinsky on March 9, 1999 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

