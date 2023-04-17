MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Price Target Increased to $1,525.00 by Analysts at Barclays

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $1,475.00 to $1,525.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

MELI has been the topic of several other research reports. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,245.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,100.00 to $1,460.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. New Street Research cut shares of MercadoLibre from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $1,350.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,620.00 to $1,770.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $1,419.00.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

MercadoLibre Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,301.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.26. MercadoLibre has a 1-year low of $600.68 and a 1-year high of $1,329.49. The company has a market capitalization of $65.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,201.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,027.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $1.14. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 29.09%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.92) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that MercadoLibre will post 15.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MercadoLibre news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,256.00, for a total transaction of $188,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 115 shares in the company, valued at $144,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MELI. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 93.8% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 45.8% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 35 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 414.3% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 428.6% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 3,600.0% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MercadoLibre

(Get Rating)

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the development of an online commerce platform with a focus on e-commerce and related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Other Countries. The Other Countries segment includes Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Bolivia, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, Paraguay, Uruguay, and the United States of America.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.