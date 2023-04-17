Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MTH. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $132.00 target price on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $104.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $106.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $87.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $115.14.

Meritage Homes Stock Up 0.9 %

MTH stock opened at $120.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Meritage Homes has a fifty-two week low of $62.51 and a fifty-two week high of $120.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.58.

Meritage Homes Announces Dividend

Meritage Homes ( NYSE:MTH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $7.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.03 by $0.06. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 27.92%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Meritage Homes will post 12.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Meritage Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Meritage Homes news, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $594,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,441 shares in the company, valued at $4,888,510. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Meritage Homes news, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $594,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,441 shares in the company, valued at $4,888,510. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Alison Sasser sold 345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $39,385.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,460.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,683 shares of company stock worth $1,290,994 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Meritage Homes

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTH. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,473,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 252.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 488,657 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,054,000 after purchasing an additional 350,204 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,752,000. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,345,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 277.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 286,805 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,154,000 after purchasing an additional 210,811 shares during the period. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corp. engages in the design and construction of single family attached and detached homes. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment acquires and develops lands, constructs homes, markets and sells those homes, and provides warranty and customer services.

