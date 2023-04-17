Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Earns “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $33.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on MRUS. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Merus from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Merus from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Merus from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a buy rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Merus in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Merus in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Merus currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $40.89.

Shares of NASDAQ MRUS traded up $2.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.94. 940,057 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,527. Merus has a 52-week low of $12.03 and a 52-week high of $30.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.60.

Merus ( NASDAQ:MRUS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.97). The business had revenue of $10.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.34 million. Merus had a negative return on equity of 44.86% and a negative net margin of 315.48%. Analysts predict that Merus will post -4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRUS. Braidwell LP bought a new stake in Merus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,910,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Merus by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,590,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,606,000 after purchasing an additional 539,669 shares in the last quarter. VR Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Merus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,970,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Merus by 86.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 847,057 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,177,000 after purchasing an additional 393,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in Merus during the third quarter worth approximately $12,372,000. 79.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merus NV is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its pipeline includes Biclonics for solid and hematological tumors. The company was founded by Ton Logtenberg and Hennie Hoogenboom on June 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

