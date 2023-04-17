Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Given Buy Rating at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated their buy rating on shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I currently has a $35.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on MRUS. SVB Securities lifted their price objective on Merus from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Merus from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Merus from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Merus in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Merus in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $40.89.

Merus Price Performance

MRUS traded up $2.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.94. 940,057 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 330,527. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 0.75. Merus has a fifty-two week low of $12.03 and a fifty-two week high of $30.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Merus

Merus ( NASDAQ:MRUS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.97). The firm had revenue of $10.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.34 million. Merus had a negative net margin of 315.48% and a negative return on equity of 44.86%. Research analysts anticipate that Merus will post -4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Braidwell LP bought a new position in shares of Merus in the fourth quarter worth about $30,910,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Merus by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,590,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,606,000 after acquiring an additional 539,669 shares during the period. VR Adviser LLC bought a new position in Merus during the fourth quarter valued at about $18,970,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Merus by 86.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 847,057 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,177,000 after acquiring an additional 393,771 shares during the period. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in Merus during the third quarter valued at about $12,372,000. 79.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Merus

Merus NV is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its pipeline includes Biclonics for solid and hematological tumors. The company was founded by Ton Logtenberg and Hennie Hoogenboom on June 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

