MFS Intermediate Income Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:MIN)

MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 19th will be given a dividend of 0.021 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 18th.
MFS Intermediate Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.9% per year over the last three years.
MFS Intermediate Income Trust Stock Performance
NYSE MIN opened at $2.78 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.81 and a 200 day moving average of $2.81. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a 1 year low of $2.66 and a 1 year high of $3.11.
About MFS Intermediate Income Trust
MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.
