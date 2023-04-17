MFS Intermediate Income Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:MIN)

MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 19th will be given a dividend of 0.021 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 18th.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.9% per year over the last three years.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust Stock Performance

NYSE MIN opened at $2.78 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.81 and a 200 day moving average of $2.81. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a 1 year low of $2.66 and a 1 year high of $3.11.

Institutional Trading of MFS Intermediate Income Trust

About MFS Intermediate Income Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 231.1% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 35,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 24,958 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MFS Intermediate Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.

Featured Stories

