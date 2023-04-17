MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JMP Securities

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at JMP Securities in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $60.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 37.05% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Friday, February 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.29.

MGM Resorts International Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE MGM traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $43.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,130,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,158,813. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.12 and its 200-day moving average is $38.30. The company has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 2.06. MGM Resorts International has a 52 week low of $26.41 and a 52 week high of $46.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by $2.29. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 11.22% and a negative return on equity of 3.26%. As a group, analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

MGM Resorts International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 8th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 12.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $2,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 231,498 shares in the company, valued at $9,259,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Rose Mckinney-James sold 2,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total value of $124,070.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 60,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $2,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 231,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,259,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 392,870 shares of company stock valued at $16,729,070. Corporate insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of MGM Resorts International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Tobam acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

Featured Articles

