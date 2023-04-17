Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) PT Raised to $100.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at New Street Research from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. New Street Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 59.90% from the company’s previous close.

MU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.59.

MU stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $62.54. 11,210,061 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,276,813. The company has a market capitalization of $68.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.77 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 2.62. Micron Technology has a fifty-two week low of $48.43 and a fifty-two week high of $76.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.77.

Insider Activity

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($1.16). The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 3.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post -4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total transaction of $1,485,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 118,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,360,170.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $183,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,840 shares in the company, valued at $2,623,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total value of $1,485,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 118,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,360,170.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 107,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,444,990. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Micron Technology

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MU. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 59.2% during the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 551 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 689 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 207.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 706 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. 78.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

