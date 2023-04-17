MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Gap Down to $333.75

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $333.75, but opened at $321.73. MicroStrategy shares last traded at $319.20, with a volume of 276,428 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on MicroStrategy from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on MicroStrategy from $372.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd.

MicroStrategy Trading Down 5.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 2.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $268.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

MicroStrategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The software maker reported ($20.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($21.04). The firm had revenue of $132.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.01 million. MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 6,099.02% and a negative net margin of 294.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($8.41) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MicroStrategy news, EVP Timothy Edwin Lang sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.76, for a total transaction of $8,002,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,802.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 22.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 8.8% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,768 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 1.4% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 21,474 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,277,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in MicroStrategy in the fourth quarter valued at about $239,000. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in MicroStrategy in the fourth quarter valued at about $441,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in MicroStrategy in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Institutional investors own 51.75% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

Featured Stories

