Midas (MIDAS) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $3.68 Million

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 17th. One Midas token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.41 or 0.00004803 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Midas has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. Midas has a total market cap of $3.68 million and $81.56 worth of Midas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Midas Profile

Midas (MIDAS) is a token. Midas’ total supply is 2,840,494 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,607,171 tokens. The official message board for Midas is blog.midas.investments. Midas’ official website is midas.investments. The Reddit community for Midas is https://reddit.com/r/midas_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Midas’ official Twitter account is @midas_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Midas

According to CryptoCompare, “Midas (MIDAS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Midas has a current supply of 2,840,494 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Midas is 1.41255309 USD and is down -0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $81.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://midas.investments/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Midas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Midas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Midas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

