MISUMI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSSMY) Short Interest Down 68.4% in March

MISUMI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSSMY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a drop of 68.4% from the March 15th total of 25,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

MISUMI Group Trading Up 0.2 %

OTCMKTS:MSSMY traded up 0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching 12.25. The company had a trading volume of 8,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,117. MISUMI Group has a 52 week low of 9.57 and a 52 week high of 14.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is 12.11 and its 200-day moving average price is 11.69.

Get MISUMI Group alerts:

MISUMI Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

MISUMI Group, Inc engages in the business of industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Factory Automation (FA) Business, Die Components Business, and Variation and One-Stop by New Alliance (VONA) Business. The FA Business segment develops and provides components such as factory automation and auto locating modules for high precision production equipment.

Receive News & Ratings for MISUMI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MISUMI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.