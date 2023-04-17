Mizuho Initiates Coverage on Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Axonics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Axonics from $92.00 to $76.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Axonics from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $79.75.

Axonics Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of AXNX opened at $57.32 on Thursday. Axonics has a 12 month low of $38.41 and a 12 month high of $79.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.62 and its 200-day moving average is $62.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of -44.09 and a beta of 0.39.

Insider Activity at Axonics

Axonics ( NASDAQ:AXNX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.24. Axonics had a negative net margin of 21.81% and a negative return on equity of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $85.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Axonics will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Axonics news, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 22,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.15, for a total transaction of $1,400,579.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,316,799.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Axonics news, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 22,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.15, for a total transaction of $1,400,579.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,316,799.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Danny L. Dearen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total transaction of $829,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,326,093.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,788 shares of company stock valued at $7,693,543 over the last three months. 2.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Axonics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Axonics by 24.0% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Axonics by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 36,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 12,291 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Axonics by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 54,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,402,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Axonics during the fourth quarter worth $509,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Axonics by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.49% of the company’s stock.

About Axonics

(Get Rating)

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

