MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark decreased their price target on MKS Instruments from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on MKS Instruments from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on MKS Instruments from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on MKS Instruments from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective (up previously from $110.00) on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MKS Instruments currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.27.

MKS Instruments Price Performance

MKSI stock opened at $82.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $90.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.47. MKS Instruments has a 1 year low of $64.77 and a 1 year high of $126.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments ( NASDAQ:MKSI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.69. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 9.39%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth $988,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in MKS Instruments by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,846 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in MKS Instruments by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 105,387 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,708,000 after purchasing an additional 35,659 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in MKS Instruments by 196.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 101,039 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,350,000 after purchasing an additional 67,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 639.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the period. 86.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

