Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Shares Sold by Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC reduced its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,268 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1,781.3% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $48.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut Molson Coors Beverage from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.33.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE:TAP traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $56.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 523,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,694,080. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.83. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52-week low of $46.69 and a 52-week high of $60.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.39 and a 200-day moving average of $51.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.24. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 1.37% and a positive return on equity of 6.65%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Molson Coors Beverage Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -200.00%.

Molson Coors Beverage Profile

(Get Rating)

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: Americas, and EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The EMEA and APAC segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the UK, various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

