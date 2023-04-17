Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 49,569 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,038,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRME. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in First Merchants by 162.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,798 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 14,728 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,461 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,439 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,337 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of First Merchants in the 1st quarter valued at about $308,000. Institutional investors own 71.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FRME shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Merchants in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of First Merchants from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

In other First Merchants news, Director Gary Lehman sold 1,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total transaction of $58,731.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,804,450.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of First Merchants stock traded up $0.57 on Monday, reaching $30.54. The stock had a trading volume of 70,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,387. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. First Merchants Co. has a 1 year low of $29.64 and a 1 year high of $45.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.06.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.02. First Merchants had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The firm had revenue of $173.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Merchants Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.60%.

First Merchants Corp. (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers personal banking, business banking, mortgage lending, treasury management services, and wealth management. The company was founded in September 1982 and is headquartered in Muncie, IN.

