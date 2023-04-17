Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,905 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,411 shares during the quarter. Krystal Biotech accounts for 1.3% of Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned about 0.21% of Krystal Biotech worth $4,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Krystal Biotech during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 260.7% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 51.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 39.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech in the second quarter valued at $126,000. 80.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KRYS. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Krystal Biotech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $79.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.25.

Shares of KRYS stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $86.95. The stock had a trading volume of 140,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,020. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.67 and a twelve month high of $89.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.85.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post -5.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Krystal Biotech news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 22,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.77, for a total value of $1,788,893.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,680,115 shares in the company, valued at $135,702,888.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 22,148 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.77, for a total value of $1,788,893.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,680,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,702,888.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Krish S. Krishnan sold 22,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.77, for a total transaction of $1,788,974.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,741,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,664,105.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 84,297 shares of company stock worth $6,907,869. Corporate insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases. The company’s wide-ranging pipeline is based on its proprietary redosable HSV vector. The firm is led by an experienced management team, is fully-integrated and has core capabilities in viral vector design, vector optimization, gene therapy manufacturing and commercialization.

