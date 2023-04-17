Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Has $3.43 Million Holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 276,579 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 26,971 shares during the quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals worth $3,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IRWD. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 1,680.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,901,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,063,000 after acquiring an additional 2,738,889 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,886,805 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $125,525,000 after buying an additional 2,589,738 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 1,412.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 586,772 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,079,000 after buying an additional 547,982 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,123,053 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,288,000 after buying an additional 443,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,914,220 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $81,991,000 after buying an additional 435,063 shares in the last quarter.

Get Ironwood Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of IRWD stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,040,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,289,897. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.96 and a 200 day moving average of $11.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.95. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.73 and a 1-year high of $12.66.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $107.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.23 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 42.64% and a return on equity of 30.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 46,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total value of $492,196.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 842,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,984,822.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 46,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total value of $492,196.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 842,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,984,822.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 33,756 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total value of $378,742.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 647,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,266,049.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 140,783 shares of company stock valued at $1,565,785 in the last 90 days. 13.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) products. It operates through the Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded on January 5, 1998 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.