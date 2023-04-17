Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Invests $2.51 Million in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 59,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,513,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its position in Bath & Body Works by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 30,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Bath & Body Works by 193.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 14,793 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in Bath & Body Works by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mane Global Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works during the third quarter worth $18,433,000. 96.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Wendy C. Arlin sold 1,625 shares of Bath & Body Works stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $62,221.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,072 shares in the company, valued at $3,487,146.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Bath & Body Works Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.95.

NYSE BBWI traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $35.56. 1,664,455 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,083,913. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a one year low of $25.75 and a one year high of $58.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.36. The stock has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.70.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is 23.19%.

About Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

