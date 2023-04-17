Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Makes New $2.40 Million Investment in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 40,596 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,403,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Louisiana-Pacific as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LPX. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,311,921 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $205,737,000 after acquiring an additional 655,132 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,227,429 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $62,832,000 after acquiring an additional 510,809 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 151.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 87,052 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $4,568,000 after purchasing an additional 255,426 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 67.5% during the 3rd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 441,411 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $22,596,000 after purchasing an additional 177,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 953,400 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $48,805,000 after purchasing an additional 175,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $59.49. The stock had a trading volume of 276,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 802,681. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.64. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $48.20 and a 12-month high of $78.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.69.

Louisiana-Pacific ( NYSE:LPX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The building manufacturing company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $705.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.37 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 64.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. This is a boost from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 7.23%.

LPX has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. DA Davidson lowered shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $69.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.20.

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of building solutions. It operates through the following segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), South America, and Other. The Siding segment offers engineered wood siding under the brands of LP, SmartSide, Trim and Siding LP, SmartSide, ExpertFinish, Trim and Siding, LP BuilderSeries, Lap Siding, and Outdoor Building Solutions.

