Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 50,115 GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 50,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,139,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GXO. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in GXO Logistics by 25.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 3,457 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in GXO Logistics by 175.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after buying an additional 15,615 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in GXO Logistics by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 36,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after buying an additional 3,445 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in GXO Logistics by 44.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in GXO Logistics by 2.5% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 169,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,069,000 after buying an additional 4,084 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at GXO Logistics

In other GXO Logistics news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 2,120 shares of GXO Logistics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.73, for a total transaction of $111,787.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of GXO traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $51.69. The stock had a trading volume of 274,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 868,863. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.68. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.10 and a 1-year high of $65.96.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 2.19%. Sell-side analysts predict that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GXO has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upped their target price on GXO Logistics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on GXO Logistics from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on GXO Logistics from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on GXO Logistics from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on GXO Logistics from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.56.

GXO Logistics Company Profile

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

