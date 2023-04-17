Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 330,893 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 32,469 shares during the period. Modine Manufacturing comprises about 1.9% of Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Modine Manufacturing were worth $6,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,974 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Modine Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Modine Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Modine Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $502,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Modine Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Institutional investors own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Modine Manufacturing alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on Modine Manufacturing from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Modine Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on Modine Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

Modine Manufacturing Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Modine Manufacturing stock traded up $0.10 on Monday, reaching $21.82. The company had a trading volume of 83,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,834. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.75. Modine Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $7.67 and a 1 year high of $26.90.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $560.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Modine Manufacturing’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Modine Manufacturing will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Modine Manufacturing

In other Modine Manufacturing news, VP Brian Jon Agen sold 3,248 shares of Modine Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total transaction of $72,657.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 110,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,468,059.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Modine Manufacturing news, VP Brian Jon Agen sold 3,248 shares of Modine Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total transaction of $72,657.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 110,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,468,059.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 13,379 shares of Modine Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total value of $335,545.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 293,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,355,637.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Modine Manufacturing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Modine Manufacturing Co engages in provision of thermal management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Heavy-Duty Equipment(HDE), Automotive, Commercial and Industrial Solutions (CIS), and Building HVAC Systems (BHVAC). The HDE segment provides powertrain and engine cooling products, including, but not limited to, radiators, charge air coolers, condensers, oil coolers, EGR coolers, fuel coolers, electronics cooling packages, and battery thermal management systems to OEMs in the commercial vehicle, off-highway, and automotive and light vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Modine Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Modine Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.