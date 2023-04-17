Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Sells 12,377 Shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) by 29.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,408 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,377 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $2,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WTFC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 136.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 664,210 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,237,000 after acquiring an additional 382,944 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Wintrust Financial by 160.5% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 542,398 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,406,000 after purchasing an additional 334,184 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,355,969 shares of the bank’s stock worth $192,130,000 after acquiring an additional 239,747 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,726,337 shares of the bank’s stock worth $253,358,000 after acquiring an additional 217,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,222,000. Institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WTFC traded up $1.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $73.38. 190,629 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 571,176. Wintrust Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.48 and a fifty-two week high of $98.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.77.

Wintrust Financial Increases Dividend

Wintrust Financial ( NASDAQ:WTFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The bank reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $550.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.90 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 23.08% and a return on equity of 11.99%. As a group, analysts predict that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. This is a positive change from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Wintrust Financial news, Director H Patrick Hackett, Jr. bought 7,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $73.31 per share, with a total value of $520,501.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 47,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,458,252.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on WTFC shares. Raymond James cut their price target on Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Wintrust Financial from $104.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on Wintrust Financial from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wintrust Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.82.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wintrust Financial Corp. operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal, and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

Featured Stories

