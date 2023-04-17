Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Sells 17,339 Shares of MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,339 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned 0.64% of MasterCraft Boat worth $2,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MCFT. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 15.9% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 159,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 21,885 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of MasterCraft Boat during the third quarter valued at about $537,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of MasterCraft Boat during the fourth quarter valued at about $357,000. Forager Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 1.1% during the third quarter. Forager Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,771,000 after purchasing an additional 13,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coliseum Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 8.3% during the third quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 1,808,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,092,000 after purchasing an additional 138,206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MCFT traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $29.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,189. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $519.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.76. MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $18.49 and a one year high of $35.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

MasterCraft Boat ( NASDAQ:MCFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $159.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.83 million. MasterCraft Boat had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 67.61%. On average, research analysts forecast that MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 335,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total transaction of $11,487,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,473,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,439,115.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.60.

Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of boats. It operates through the following segments: MasterCraft, Crest, NauticStar, and Aviara. The MasterCraft segment offers recreational performance boats used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing activities and general recreational boating under product brands, such as MasterCraft.

