Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Takes Position in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 141,145 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,970,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of American Eagle Outfitters as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 25.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,356,394 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $236,988,000 after acquiring an additional 5,013,262 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 15.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,571,205 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $170,967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369,726 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 10.1% during the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 8,399,160 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $81,724,000 after acquiring an additional 771,320 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 1.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,924,912 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $99,543,000 after acquiring an additional 72,940 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 9.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,737,774 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $55,829,000 after acquiring an additional 499,560 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at American Eagle Outfitters

In related news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 70,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total value of $1,185,212.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 140,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,372,399.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other American Eagle Outfitters news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 70,214 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total value of $1,185,212.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 140,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,372,399.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 33,642 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.99, for a total transaction of $537,935.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 171,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,749,848.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 147,058 shares of company stock worth $2,322,969. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Eagle Outfitters Price Performance

NYSE:AEO traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $13.75. 1,202,024 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,865,368. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.52. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.46 and a 12 month high of $18.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.72.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 13.27%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Eagle Outfitters Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AEO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.62.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

