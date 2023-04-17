Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Great Diamond Partners LLC

Great Diamond Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,715 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the third quarter valued at $305,000. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL grew its position in Mondelez International by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 497,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,275,000 after buying an additional 6,439 shares during the period. Simmons Bank grew its position in Mondelez International by 7.0% during the third quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. grew its position in Mondelez International by 15.3% during the third quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 78,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after buying an additional 10,384 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $69.77 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $95.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.08. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.72 and a 1-year high of $71.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.57%.

Several research firms recently commented on MDLZ. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Mondelez International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.33.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

