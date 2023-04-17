Montis Financial LLC Has $586,000 Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Montis Financial LLC trimmed its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,397 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. Stryker makes up 0.5% of Montis Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Montis Financial LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,795,845 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,034,850,000 after purchasing an additional 422,828 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,659,084 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,791,909,000 after purchasing an additional 235,239 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,129,316 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,091,832,000 after purchasing an additional 224,264 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,052,691 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,855,916,000 after purchasing an additional 246,662 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,576,824 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $724,450,000 after purchasing an additional 156,863 shares during the period. 77.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SYK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $292.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $281.00 to $299.00 in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Stryker to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $283.00 to $314.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $280.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

Stryker Price Performance

In other Stryker news, insider James Andrew Pierce sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.88, for a total value of $111,152.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,676 shares in the company, valued at $12,970,326.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Stryker news, insider James Andrew Pierce sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.88, for a total value of $111,152.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,676 shares in the company, valued at $12,970,326.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.54, for a total transaction of $850,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,881,571.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 347,303 shares of company stock worth $95,218,362 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SYK traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $292.10. 90,368 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,296,688. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $110.74 billion, a PE ratio of 47.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $273.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $248.48. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $188.84 and a 1-year high of $294.07.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.62%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

