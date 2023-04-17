Montis Financial LLC Takes $268,000 Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Montis Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,273 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the third quarter valued at approximately $236,318,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Oracle by 2,666.2% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,547,659 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $155,585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455,560 shares during the period. Edmp Inc. raised its stake in Oracle by 7,805.8% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,045,628 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $25,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019,753 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 168.9% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,127,969 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $129,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,512 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Investors LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the third quarter worth approximately $79,507,000. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ORCL. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $81.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 target price on shares of Oracle and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $72.00 to $82.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.18.

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total transaction of $725,745.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,197 shares in the company, valued at $1,005,714.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 1,890,181 shares of company stock valued at $177,370,295. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

ORCL stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $95.44. 607,097 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,191,402. The company has a market capitalization of $257.67 billion, a PE ratio of 31.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.00. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $96.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.51.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.42 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 262.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 52.81%.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

