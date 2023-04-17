Moonbeam (GLMR) Trading 5.4% Higher Over Last Week

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 17th. One Moonbeam coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.40 or 0.00001358 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Moonbeam has traded up 5.4% against the dollar. Moonbeam has a total market cap of $249.57 million and approximately $6.73 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Moonbeam alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.77 or 0.00070443 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00041988 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000225 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00007759 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00021257 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003093 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001456 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Moonbeam Coin Profile

Moonbeam uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,046,109,654 coins and its circulating supply is 623,408,545 coins. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam combines the best of both worlds: the familiar and easy-to-use tooling of Ethereum and the scalable, interoperable architecture of Polkadot.

One of the design goals of Moonbeam is to create an environment that is as close as possible to Ethereum, and to offer a set of Web3 RPC endpoints that are compatible with Ethereum. However, Moonbeam is also a Substrate based chain, which means that it exposes Substrate RPCs, and that it has integral functionality that is powered by Substrate such as Staking, Governance, and other features which are not part of the Ethereum API.”

Moonbeam Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Moonbeam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moonbeam and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.