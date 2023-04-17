Moonbeam Price Tops $0.40 (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 17th. Moonbeam has a total market cap of $248.92 million and approximately $7.82 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Moonbeam coin can now be bought for $0.40 or 0.00001356 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Moonbeam has traded 6.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.61 or 0.00070017 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00042273 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000226 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00007797 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00020956 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000749 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003099 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001474 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000187 BTC.

About Moonbeam

Moonbeam (CRYPTO:GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,046,109,654 coins and its circulating supply is 623,383,043 coins. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam combines the best of both worlds: the familiar and easy-to-use tooling of Ethereum and the scalable, interoperable architecture of Polkadot.

One of the design goals of Moonbeam is to create an environment that is as close as possible to Ethereum, and to offer a set of Web3 RPC endpoints that are compatible with Ethereum. However, Moonbeam is also a Substrate based chain, which means that it exposes Substrate RPCs, and that it has integral functionality that is powered by Substrate such as Staking, Governance, and other features which are not part of the Ethereum API.”

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

