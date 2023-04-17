Morgan Stanley Raises T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Price Target to $105.00

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $105.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential downside of 6.91% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America decreased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $120.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TROW traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $112.80. 436,198 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,719,353. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.30. T. Rowe Price Group has a twelve month low of $93.53 and a twelve month high of $146.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.50.

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 14,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total transaction of $1,652,196.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,319 shares in the company, valued at $8,208,336.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total transaction of $1,370,689.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 129,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,823,010.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 14,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total value of $1,652,196.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,208,336.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 130.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 164.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 254 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment management services. The company was founded by Thomas Rowe Price Jr. in 1937 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

