Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) Shares Gap Up to $34.64

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $34.64, but opened at $38.01. Morphic shares last traded at $40.58, with a volume of 138,093 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MORF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SVB Securities raised their target price on Morphic from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Morphic from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.33.

Morphic Trading Up 20.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.27 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.77 and a 200-day moving average of $32.20.

Insider Transactions at Morphic

Morphic ( NASDAQ:MORF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $6.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 million. Morphic had a negative return on equity of 16.68% and a negative net margin of 83.38%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -3.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Bruce Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total transaction of $400,900.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 116,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,658,137.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, President Bruce Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total transaction of $400,900.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 116,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,658,137.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Marc Schegerin sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $2,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,074 shares in the company, valued at $768,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Morphic

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Morphic by 4,483.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after buying an additional 57,877 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Morphic by 831.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 403,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,414,000 after buying an additional 360,012 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morphic during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morphic during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $453,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morphic during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.84% of the company’s stock.

Morphic Company Profile

Morphic Holding, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. It operates a Morphic integrin technology platform, MInT platform, to create a broad pipeline of programs across a variety of therapeutic areas. The company was founded by Timothy A.

