Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC Buys 54,816 Shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 692,683 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,816 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF makes up 21.2% of Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF were worth $31,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 112.8% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 3,165 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after purchasing an additional 30,577 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 1,065.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 16,821 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 134.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 73,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,944,000 after buying an additional 42,404 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 102.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 4,866 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHB remained flat at $48.09 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 218,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 963,512. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $40.92 and a 52-week high of $53.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.08.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.