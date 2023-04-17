Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EEMV)

Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EEMV – Get Rating) by 38.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,694 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Detalus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,270,000. Karpus Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 276,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,997,000 after purchasing an additional 75,210 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF by 748.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 67,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,602,000 after purchasing an additional 59,895 shares during the last quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,110,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 658,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,365,000 after buying an additional 37,127 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of EEMV traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $55.33. 672,576 shares of the stock traded hands. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.33. The company has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.55.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF (EEMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets firms selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio. EEMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

