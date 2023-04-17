Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC Cuts Stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM)

Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC decreased its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,349 shares during the period. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $266,000. Summit Financial LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $291,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 1,025.5% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 7,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 6,553 shares in the last quarter. 85.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SHM traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $47.60. 161,968 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 691,794. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $45.97 and a 1 year high of $47.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.93.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

