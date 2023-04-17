Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC Decreases Holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 137,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,963 shares during the quarter. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises approximately 4.6% of Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC owned about 0.09% of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $6,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 13,385,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,778,000 after purchasing an additional 587,984 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,354,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,139,000 after purchasing an additional 427,059 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 45.9% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,694,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,244,000 after purchasing an additional 532,544 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 285.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,054,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,130,000 after acquiring an additional 780,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 905,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,504,000 after purchasing an additional 82,003 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHR traded down $0.20 on Monday, hitting $50.13. 142,208 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,945,227. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.80 and its 200 day moving average is $49.60. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $48.09 and a 52 week high of $52.62.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

