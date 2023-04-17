Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC Has $355,000 Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Get Rating) by 8,500.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,686 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,585 shares during the period. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 403.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 3,722 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 94,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,672 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 10.2% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 24.8% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 80,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,343,000 after purchasing an additional 15,960 shares during the period.

Shares of RWO traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $40.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,612. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.43. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $36.47 and a 52-week high of $55.37. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 0.91.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

