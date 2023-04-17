Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (BATS:ESML)

Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC cut its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (BATS:ESML – Get Rating) by 37.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,669 shares during the quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF were worth $92,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ESML. Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 87.9% in the 4th quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $116,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $33.64. The company had a trading volume of 121,075 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.99.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (ESML) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap companies with high environmental, social, and governance factor scores as determined by MSCI. ESML was launched on Apr 10, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

