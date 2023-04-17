Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Raised to “Equal Weight” at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has $54.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $52.00.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mosaic in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Mosaic from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Mosaic from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 13th. HSBC lowered shares of Mosaic from a hold rating to a reduce rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Mosaic in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an equal weight rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.14.

Mosaic Stock Performance

Shares of Mosaic stock opened at $46.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.68. Mosaic has a fifty-two week low of $40.29 and a fifty-two week high of $79.28.

Mosaic Cuts Dividend

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Mosaic will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.02%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mosaic

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOS. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Mosaic in the 1st quarter valued at $412,663,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Mosaic by 910.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,451,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $296,052,000 after acquiring an additional 4,011,530 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Mosaic in the 4th quarter valued at $128,142,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Mosaic by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,949,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $239,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Mosaic by 133.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,125,173 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,306 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment is involved in the ownership and operation of mines and production facilities which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and processing plants which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients.

