MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Rating) fell 3.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.02 and last traded at $7.02. 877 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 95,761 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MYTE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. TD Cowen downgraded MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.63.

Get MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. alerts:

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $595.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.00 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 2.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. ( NYSE:MYTE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $194.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.80 million. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. had a positive return on equity of 7.83% and a negative net margin of 0.99%. Analysts forecast that MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYTE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 3.6% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 734,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,165,000 after purchasing an additional 25,644 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 67.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 98,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 39,600 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,888,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,649,000 after buying an additional 145,030 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 72,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 22,963 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.84% of the company’s stock.

About MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.

(Get Rating)

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for fashion consumers in Germany, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers womenswear, menswear, kids wear, and lifestyle products. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online and retail stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.