Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. Buys Shares of 113,600 Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 113,600 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,678,000. Micron Technology accounts for about 1.6% of Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 551 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 207.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 706 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 689 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 790 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 78.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $1,262,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 175,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,054,930.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Micron Technology news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 20,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total value of $1,262,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 175,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,054,930.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 24,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total value of $1,485,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 118,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,360,170.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 107,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,444,990 in the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology Price Performance

Shares of MU traded down $0.19 on Monday, hitting $62.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,756,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,183,174. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.77. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.43 and a fifty-two week high of $76.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The company has a market capitalization of $68.33 billion, a PE ratio of 45.06 and a beta of 1.41.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($1.16). Micron Technology had a return on equity of 3.98% and a net margin of 6.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Mizuho upgraded Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.50.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

