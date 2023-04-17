National Instruments’ (NATI) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $60.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $52.00.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NATI. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of National Instruments from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of National Instruments from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna lowered shares of National Instruments from a positive rating to a neutral rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.57.

National Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NATI traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $58.17. 1,594,455 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,536,284. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.41 and a beta of 1.20. National Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $29.81 and a fifty-two week high of $58.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

National Instruments Announces Dividend

National Instruments ( NASDAQ:NATI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. National Instruments had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The company had revenue of $448.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.25 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that National Instruments will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.67%.

Insider Transactions at National Instruments

In other news, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.40, for a total value of $65,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 282,278 shares in the company, valued at $15,355,923.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other National Instruments news, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 1,200 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.40, for a total transaction of $65,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 282,278 shares in the company, valued at $15,355,923.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 2,094 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total transaction of $113,599.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,987,547.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,190 shares of company stock worth $2,126,238. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in National Instruments by 0.8% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 24,809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in National Instruments by 0.3% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 95,161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,591,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in National Instruments by 18.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in National Instruments by 4.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in National Instruments by 3.8% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About National Instruments

National Instruments Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation, and discovery. The firm’s products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services.

