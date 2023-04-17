NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.70.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NEO shares. Bank of America cut their price target on NeoGenomics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NeoGenomics from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Benchmark upgraded NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Cowen upped their target price on NeoGenomics from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,970,503 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $157,592,000 after acquiring an additional 113,534 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in NeoGenomics by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,403,985 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $59,173,000 after purchasing an additional 223,250 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in NeoGenomics by 2.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,217,160 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,310,000 after purchasing an additional 116,802 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in NeoGenomics by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,916,935 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,953,000 after purchasing an additional 348,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 288.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,676,036 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $21,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986,369 shares during the period. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NEO opened at $15.32 on Monday. NeoGenomics has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $19.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 6.73 and a quick ratio of 6.46.

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

