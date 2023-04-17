NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.38–$0.32 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $545.00 million-$555.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $549.97 million.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NEO. Cowen raised their price target on NeoGenomics from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on NeoGenomics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Bank of America dropped their price target on NeoGenomics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com cut NeoGenomics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on NeoGenomics from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $18.70.

NeoGenomics Price Performance

NEO stock opened at $15.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a current ratio of 6.73. NeoGenomics has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $19.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEO. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,780 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 66,436 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 51,323 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 67,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 31,210 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

