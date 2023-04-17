NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.38–$0.32 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $545.00 million-$555.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $549.97 million.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NEO. Cowen raised their price target on NeoGenomics from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on NeoGenomics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Bank of America dropped their price target on NeoGenomics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com cut NeoGenomics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on NeoGenomics from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $18.70.
NEO stock opened at $15.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a current ratio of 6.73. NeoGenomics has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $19.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.94.
NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.
