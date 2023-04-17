Nervos Network (CKB) Trading Up 9% This Week

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 17th. In the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded up 9% against the U.S. dollar. One Nervos Network coin can now be bought for $0.0045 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. Nervos Network has a market capitalization of $183.09 million and approximately $9.73 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29,428.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0917 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.29 or 0.00337397 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00011777 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.68 or 0.00073665 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.60 or 0.00549120 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $131.53 or 0.00446951 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000742 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001216 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003397 BTC.

Nervos Network Coin Profile

CKB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 40,949,972,547 coins and its circulating supply is 40,399,183,393 coins. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org. The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork.

Nervos Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem that aims to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Its layer 1 protocol, Nervos CKB, provides a proof of work public blockchain that allows for the secure storage of any crypto-asset, while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling, and a “store of value” crypto-economic design through its native token, CKByte. CKByte is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value and a value token behind smart contracts. It also allows users to store, execute, and rent space on the Nervos Blockchain.”

